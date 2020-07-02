Work will begin Monday on the sixth and final block of North Platte’s downtown “bricks” renovation, according to a city press release.
East Fifth Street from Jeffers to Dewey streets will close then so Paulsen Inc. workers can begin removing the bricks laid down in 1916 for eventual resetting.
As with the rest of the $2.81 million project, water and storm sewer lines first will be replaced below street level. Paulsen then will rebuild curbs and sidewalks, install concrete parking strips and reset the bricks.
Water and storm-sewer updating is proceeding on Dewey between Fourth and Sixth streets. The project’s first three blocks, on Sixth from Jeffers to Chestnut, was completed and opened to traffic June 22.
The city’s Engineering Department urges caution around the construction area. If you have questions, call the department at 308-535-6724.
