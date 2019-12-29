North Platte’s net city sales tax receipts continued their recent upward trend in October, according to Nebraska Department of Revenue figures released last week.
Net Lincoln County lodging tax receipts, meanwhile, remained behind their overall 2018 pace but were higher in October than the same month last year.
Because the Revenue Department sends net lodging and sales taxes to local governments two months behind, full-year totals for 2019 won’t be known until late February.
North Platte received $690,669 in net October proceeds from its 1.5% city sales tax, a mere $178 under September’s receipts but 8.1% better than its monthly total for October 2018.
Year-to-date city sales tax figures totaled just under $6.9 million, 2.8% higher than the first 10 months of last year.
Only two months this year — March and June — have seen monthly net city sales taxes fall compared with the same months in 2018. Full-year net sales taxes grew by 0.5% in 2017 and 1.5% in 2018.
Lincoln County’s net October lodging taxes totaled $69,698, the Revenue Department said, 5.1% better than October 2018. September brought in $89,228, $640 less than the same month in the previous year.
The county’s $797,072 in year-to-date lodging taxes were 4.3% lower than for the first 10 months of 2018.
Except for September’s slight dip, monthly figures since July have been higher than the same month’s totals in 2018.
