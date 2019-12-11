North Platte voters likely will experience a full vote-by-mail election for the first time when they decide in early 2020 whether to finance security and air-quality upgrades at five public schools.
The school board called Monday for a March 10 “levy override” vote, which in effect asks patrons to transfer the current fiscal year’s lowered property tax rate for North Platte High School’s final bond payment to a different category in 2020-21.
Doing so would redirect about $1.1 million a year over five years, based on the district’s current taxable value, to pay for relocating the front offices at NPHS and Buffalo and Jefferson elementaries to better secure their entrances.
Jefferson, Eisenhower and McDonald elementaries also would receive upgrades to doors, windows and heating and air conditioning systems to improve air quality in those schools, district officials said.
Voter approval wouldn’t show up on patrons’ property tax statements for another year, district Director of Finance Stuart Simpson said Tuesday. They won’t change the 2019 property tax bills that Lincoln County mailed out this week.
The school board’s request for a mail-in election — which would be Lincoln County’s fifth overall and largest yet — doesn’t automatically mean the vote will be done that way, County Clerk Becky Rossell said.
She said it’ll be up to Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, the state’s top election officer, to decide whether the district’s request meets the criteria in state law to cast ballots by mail instead of at the polls.
That said, “I am planning on doing an all-mail election,” said Rossell, who also serves as election commissioner.
“This is a large election. If the school is willing to pay for it, I don’t know why the secretary of state would not approve it.”
She said she has to submit a written plan for conducting an all-mail election, which Evnen must approve, within five business days of receiving the school board resolution.
The March 10 date chosen by school officials would be two months before Nebraska’s May 12 primary election.
Maxwell school district voters took part in Lincoln County’s first all-mail elections when they rejected one school bond issue in May 2015 and approved another in May 2016.
Sutherland voters cast ballots by mail in November 2017 that recalled two Village Board members, then again in February 2018 to fill their seats.
But instead of a few hundred mailed ballots each of those times, Rossell said, her office could have to mail out, receive and count up to 19,000 levy-override ballots, based on the district’s total registered voters.
Monday night statements from school officials that ballots would be mailed out by Feb. 22 are premature unless the Secretary of State’s Office approves an all-mail election, Rossell said.
If Evnen does, she added, her office likely will need to change its handling method due to the higher ballot volume, she added. When mail-in ballots are sent, “those ballots all have to go out the same day.”
The mechanics of the ballot issue approved Monday night reflect Nebraska’s lids on school property tax rates and the approaching last payment on NPHS, which opened in 2003.
No matter how the March vote goes, former Lake Maloney School District patrons would continue to repay bonds on past improvements to Lake Maloney School near the reservoir south of North Platte.
Property taxes for bond repayments don’t count under the state’s combined school tax-rate lid of $1.05 per $100 of taxable value. If a school board wants to charge more than $1.05, a majority of its voting patrons have to say “yes.”
But with the final NPHS bond payment set this fiscal year, the North Platte district slashed its high school bond fund tax rate from 9.5 cents per $100 in 2018-19 to 4.74 cents per $100 this year.
That cut shows up in the 2019 tax statements that appeared this week in property owners’ mailboxes. North Platte school patrons — except for the former Lake Maloney residents — saw their total school tax rate fall from just over $1.18 per $100 to just under $1.14.
If patrons agree in March, this year’s tax rate of 4.74 cents per $100 for the NPHS bonds would be added to the special building fund — and further cut to 4.5 cents per $100 — in the school fiscal year that starts in September 2020.
But North Platte’s special building fund, now set at 3 cents per $100, isn’t exempt from the state school-tax lid. That’s why school district voters would have to approve the building upgrades the school board put before them Monday.
If the district’s other tax requests and total taxable value were to remain unchanged in 2020-21, non-Lake Maloney patrons would pay $1.137 per $100 instead of $1.139, officials say.
