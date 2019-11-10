The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will accept the audit report at Monday’s meeting, which is basically a “state of the school” presentation.
Also on the agenda is the approval of a resolution regarding the 2020-22 Community Health Needs Priorities.
The resolution is renewed every three years and involves collaboration between Great Plains Health and the West Central District Health Department.
Several reports will be presented including an update on the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports programs, as well as a report on the 2020-21 and 2021-22 calendars.
Superintendent Ron Hanson said the 2020-21 calendar is on the agenda for discussion due to the National Federation of Urban and Suburban Districts coming to North Platte Oct. 11-13, 2020.
The national conference, Hanson said, is an important event for NPPS.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St. in North Platte.
