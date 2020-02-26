Brooke Luenenborg of North Platte chose to run for the Ward 2 seat on the North Platte school board because she wants to be part of the discussions and solutions for improving the schools for children.
A 1996 graduate of North Platte High School, Luenenborg is married and has children who attend schools in the district. She is a physician’s assistant and office manager for an ear, nose, throat and sinus clinic in North Platte.
“Schools are an important part of a thriving community,” Luenenborg said.
She said she isn’t sure yet what she wants to see accomplished, but knows about the topics being discussed by the district.
“I’m on the task force for the possible merging of Buffalo and Lincoln (schools),” Luenenborg said. “I don’t have a formal background in education, but I have two kids in the schools, I went through North Platte Public Schools, and I just want to make sure it’s a good environment for all our kids.”
At Buffalo Elementary, Luenenborg has been involved with the Parent Teacher Association and is a member of the Positive Behavior Interventions and Support team.
“When they were reconfiguring Adams and Madison (middle schools), I served on that committee as well,” Luenenborg said.
She is the second candidate to file for the Ward 2 seat held by Mike Morrell, who is not seeking re-election. Angela Blaesi filed last week for the May 12 primary.
Luenenborg said she was approached about running for Ward 2 four years ago, but decided against it then.
This time, “I spoke with my husband (Garett) and the kids and they all felt like it was a positive move,” Luenenborg said, “and something we should do together as a family.”
Luenenborg said she doesn’t have an agenda.
“I’m willing to learn about all the issues,” Luenenborg said. “I’d like to think I’m open to both sides. There’s a lot of passion in this community, I have found by the few committees I’ve served on for the schools.”
