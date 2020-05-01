Dawson County reported its second COVID-19 related death to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services..
A woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions became the second death reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. A press release issued by Two River Public Health Department on Thursday said the woman died on Monday.
The Sarpy/Cass Health Department reported its first death on Friday, that of an individual in his 80s who lived in Sarpy County, the release said. The state total for deaths is 73, the release said.
