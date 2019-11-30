Shopping traffic steady on Black Friday in North Platte

It wasn’t the original plan for Alive Outside to hold its store opening on what is typically the busiest shopping day of the year.
But things couldn’t have started much better for the bicycle and fitness store
Within an hour of opening the doors at 10 a.m. on Black Friday, the shop had sold two mountain bikes, a BMX bike and a beach cruiser, and some exercise equipment as well.
“Not too bad,” said Drew Holm, one of the store’s three co-owners Friday morning. “It’s shaping up as a good (opening).”
Holm, Ariel Quiroga and Mitch Moorhead were initially hoping to open last week, but final store remodeling work pushed that date back.
The three purchased the store in October after Allen Miles and Diane Schollin closed the doors this past summer after 23 years as co-owners of Alive Outside.
“We wanted to have everything done and set up. We just didn’t have everything ready at the time,” Holm said, “we figured today would be a good day to launch. People were going to be out shopping.”
Alive Outside wasn’t the only business in North Platte to hold its inaugural Black Friday.
Bomgaars, which started operation in late October, had consistent foot traffic throughout the day.
“It still a steady flow right now,” store manager Jody Black said mid-Friday afternoon. “I think we’ve had over a thousand transactions.”
Black said the highest selling items during the day had been clothing, tools and toys.
“I think (the traffic) was even a little more than what we were expecting,” Black said. “I was wondering if the Huskers game might slow it down but there is still a lot of people in the store. We are busier than I thought we would be.”
Mike Bussard, the general manager at Menard’s, said air fryers, gun safes, dishwashers and mattresses were among the most popular items at the store on Black Friday.
“There was a big rush this morning and then it stayed pretty consistent (in the afternoon),” he said. “The only real challenge was dealing with the weather — the ice this morning. I think that maybe slowed some people down.”
Shoes and fleece hoodies were among the more popular items at Hibbett Sports at the Platte River Mall. The store also had a sale of 40% off on its clearance racks on Black Friday which is about 10% higher than the store typically marks off for those items.
“It has been pretty steady — a nice even flow,” said Stahsha O’Donnell, store manager. “Usually there is a great big rush in the morning but this year it has just been steady.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.