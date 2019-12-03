While talks continue that likely will consolidate North Platte’s recycling processing, home-grown ABC Recycling needs more money to weather hard times in world markets, the firm’s founder said Monday night.
Pamela Pacheco asked City Council members at a non-voting work session to boost the rate it pays ABC from $40 or $47.50 a ton, depending on the type of recyclable item, to a flat $70.50 a ton.
Council members will decide tonight whether to approve the rate increase, which matches the figure Pacheco quoted them in June when she offered to take on the 20% of city recycling volume ABC doesn’t already handle.
Sale markets for recyclables are always volatile, she said Monday night. But “the costs have doubled out there, and it happened so quickly that we couldn’t budget for it.”
The council’s regular meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St., after its 5 p.m. annual “meet and greet” reception for the public.
ABC’s requested rate increase would apply in the short term only to its current handling of 90 to 100 tons per month of recyclable materials from area businesses and recycling trailers.
Pacheco offered a plan in June to also absorb collections from the city’s residential “yellow-top” containers, which DataShield Corp. of Omaha has been handling for $47.50 per ton plus $1,875 per month for rental of its North Platte processing facility.
Council members put off a final decision when DataShield owner Brian Gubbels asked to be included in talks in the hope of finding a long-term recycling approach that benefits everyone involved.
Previous Telegraph stories incorrectly stated that Gubbels, who previously was founding president of Firstar Fiber Corp. of Omaha, still represents the latter firm.
Consolidation of all city recycling under ABC remains very much on the table, Pacheco said, though “I know we’re trying to figure out the curbside part of it.”
Public Service Director Layne Groseth said three or four long-term options for recycling services should be ready for the council’s consideration early next year.
It’s unclear whether one or more of those options will include DataShield, he and Pacheco said, given the current lack of a market for “commingled bales” of unsorted recyclables from the residential containers.
The city’s current budget can handle ABC’s proposed rate increase for its share of recycling, Groseth told the council, because he based recycling costs in his department’s 2019-20 budget on a $70.50-per-ton figure.
He did so in light of Pacheco’s earlier quote as well as the ongoing consolidation talks, he said. Given the year-long slump in recyclable markets, “I feared this was going to come up.”
In June, Groseth estimated ABC’s initial proposal would cost the city $8,200 to $8,815 a month, compared with the combined $8,400 to $8,900 a month it has been paying ABC and DataShield.
Pacheco said $70.50 per ton will enable her to cover ABC’s current cost of doing business, even though many communities have been grappling with recent quotes of $150 a ton or more to keep recycling.
“Why can we do it at $70? I’ve been in the business 17 years, and I have great markets,” she told the council. But ABC’s current return is “not like it was one year or two years or five years ago.”
Council members expressed strong support for continuing North Platte’s recycling efforts, noting that the city would otherwise have to pay for hauling recyclables to the J Bar J landfill near Ogallala.
Groseth estimated a halt to recycling would add $125,000 to $150,000 a year to North Platte’s garbage collection costs. “Either way, there’s going to be costs associated with it, whether we recycle or not.”
