A rush of 11th-hour filings before Monday’s Election 2020 filing deadline left only three major North Platte or Lincoln County races with unopposed candidates.
Voters in the May 12 primary will narrow a six-candidate field for North Platte mayor and reduce three-candidate races for seats representing the City Council’s Ward 4 and the North Platte school board’s Ward 2.
Dave Vigil, who lost to retiring Mayor Dwight Livingston in 2016, joined this year’s race with retiring Ward 3 Councilman Andrew Lee, Brandon Kelliher, Lonnie Parsons, John Hales and Larry Lee Britton.
First-time candidate Mark Woods filed to challenge incumbent Councilman Lawrence Ostendorf and frequent city candidate Tracy Martinez in Ward 4.
The Ward 2 school board race gained a third candidate when Pat Cullen joined Angela Blaesi and Brooke Luenenborg. Incumbent Mike Morrell is not seeking re-election.
With no Democratic candidates filed, Republican voters will choose between two candidates apiece to effectively decide the next Lincoln County commissioners from Districts 1 and 4.
Chris Bruns of rural North Platte has challenged District 4 Commissioner Walt Johnson, appointed in 2018 with District 5 Commissioner Jerry Woodruff after voters expanded the County Board from three to five members.
Longtime District 1 Commissioner Joe Hewgley, nearing his 35th anniversary on the County Board, will be opposed by Irving Hiatt for an eighth full term. No Democrats have filed for any County Board seat.
Woodruff is unopposed in District 5, as are incumbent school board members Skip Altig and Matthew Pederson in Wards 1 and 3 respectively.
Those candidates will automatically advance to the Nov. 3 general election, as will two candidates apiece for mayor, the four City Council races and the Ward 2 school board seat.
Donna Tryon has entered the council’s Ward 1 race to challenge incumbent Jim Backenstose, who was appointed in late 2018 to finish Brook Baker’s term.
Retired Deputy Police Chief Jim Agler also was a late entrant, joining former Planning Commission Chairman Pete Volz in seeking the council’s Ward 2 seat. Incumbent Glenn Petersen is retiring.
Running for Lee’s Ward 3 council seat are former Councilman Don Kurre and first-time candidate Brad Garrick.
The North Platte Airport Authority also gained a third candidate for two open seats. Michael Arney, who ran for the airport board in 2018, will advance to the general election with incumbents Alan Erickson and David Walsh.
The May primary is separate from the all-mail special North Platte Public Schools election, in which patrons are deciding whether to support a five-school “safety and security” building project.
They have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to return their ballots in that election by mail or in person to County Clerk Becky Rossell’s office. In-person voting is available at the clerk’s office for disabled voters.
In other Nebraska primary races for federal and state offices:
» Incumbent U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, a Fremont Republican, is being challenged in the primary by former Lancaster County GOP Chairman Matt Innis of Crete.
Seven Democrats are seeking their party’s nomination, including Andy Stock of Lincoln, a North Platte native. Gene Siadek of Omaha is unopposed for the Libertarian Party nomination.
» In the 3rd Congressional District, longtime incumbent Adrian Smith of Gering faces four Republican challengers in the May primary.
Dustin Hobbs of Grand Island is the lone Libertarian candidate, while Mark Elworth Jr., who lives outside the 3rd District in Omaha, has filed as a Democrat.
» No new candidates filed before Monday’s deadline for west central Nebraska’s two open legislative seats.
Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard is unopposed in District 47, while Tanya Storer of rural Whitman has challenged Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon in District 43. All will advance to the general election.
