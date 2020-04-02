LINCOLN – The sixth death related to COVID-19 was reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Thursday. The person was a Gage County resident in her 90s with underlying health conditions, accordng to a press release.
"Every loss is sobering for all of us,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer and director of public health for DHHS. “COVID-19 is going to get worse before it gets better and we must remain vigilant in our efforts to fight this virus.”
Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick and Otoe Counties also recently reported first cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
DHHS said Thursday night the total number of confirmed cases in Nebraska is 255. DHHS launched a new data dashboard that provides daily updates to the state’s COVID-19 case totals at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
