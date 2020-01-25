Skillstad honored for work with SPVA

Longtime St. Patrick High School principal Mark Skillstad waves to the crowd at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium Friday as North Platte Catholic Schools superintendent Kevin Dodson laughs. Skillstad received a standing ovation when presented with a distinguished service award from the SPVA before the boys semifinals of the SPVA Tournament. Skillstad has helped with conference activities for more than 40 years and was the SPVA president the past nine.
