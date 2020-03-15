Snow accumulation from a winter storm that started Friday fell short of the originally projected 4 to 6 inches for North Platte.
But that stat is somewhat misleading.
“Some of the (early) snowfall melted as it was falling, so we likely got more than what (was recorded),” said Jaclyn Gomez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Platte. “The temperatures stayed fairly warmish as we were hovering around 30 degrees all night. The ground and roadways stayed fairly warm.”
Officially, 2.1 inches of snow was recorded at Lee Bird Field and 2.5 inches on the western and southwestern portions of North Platte.
Merna received the most recorded snow with 6.1 inches, followed by Brady and Callaway, which each totaled 4.6 inches. Hayes Center had 4 inches.
Gomez said there was still some wrap-around moisture from the storm system Saturday morning with most of the snowfall happening in the northern Sandhills.
Through late Saturday morning, the major highways out of North Platte were reported to be snow-covered on the 511.nebraska.gov website. But by midafternoon all roadways were just noted as being wet pavement.
The next chance of snow or precipitation is Monday night into Tuesday, according to Gomez.
“Right now it’s a lower-confidence system, so we are looking at only about a 30% to 40% chance,” Gomez said.
The rest of the week will see mainly mild weather with a chance of temperatures nearing 50 degrees by Thursday.
But a low-pressure system expected to move through the area Friday could drop the highs to the 30s and bring with it a chance of precipitation.
“Right now it’s a little early to say what we will see, if it will be rain or snow,” Gomez said. “There could even possibly be thunderstorms depending on how the storm tracks.”
