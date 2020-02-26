Sort, rinse and bag: Owner of ABC Recycling talks about how residents can prepare for change in operations

A forklift operator at ABC Recycling of North Platte scoops some of the cardboard that has built up in recent weeks at the recycler’s main yard at 300 W. Seventh St. ABC has temporarily stopped taking more cardboard in its onsite bin until it catches up with baling and sending them out, owner Pamela Pacheco said. Cardboard continues to be accepted at city dropoff sites at the Retired Senior Volunteer Program office, 901 E. 10th St.; First Christian Church, 220 N. Vine St.; North Platte Community College’s South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road; Adams Middle School, 1202 McDonald Road; Westfield Shopping Center, 1845 West A St.; and Gary’s Super Foods, 1620 E. Fourth St.