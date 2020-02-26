Sort, rinse and bag: Owner of ABC Recycling talks about how residents can prepare for change in operations

Change is coming in how North Platte recycles, no matter how its leaders react to volatile world markets.
It’ll cost the city’s residents, too. Even if they just give up.
So while city officials weigh how best to control costs and landfill loads, what can recycling-minded residents do?
Sort, rinse and bag more items, Pamela Pacheco says.
ABC Recycling, which she founded with city help in 2014, already handles most of the 110 to 120 tons of items recycled every month in North Platte.
Pacheco likely will take on the rest unless the city stands pat. But changing nothing would be the most expensive of six options she and Public Service Director Layne Groseth presented to the City Council Jan. 29.
A final recommendation to the council won’t be made for some time, Groseth said Wednesday.
As Pacheco showed a reporter around her grounds one milder day this month, she pointed to the contents of some bins not yet sorted into neater bound bales for shipment.
A junked metal fan, uncovered when ABC unloaded from a haul from one of its seven dropoff sites, sat atop a paper sack, near cardboard and amid plastics that might or might not bear the “1” or “2” symbol saying they’re recyclable.
And that’s hardly all she sees, Pacheco said.
“You’ve got plant holders. You’ve got planters,” she said. “We’ve got Styrofoam. We’ve got pill bottles, which we can’t take.
“And then we’ve got No. 1 bottles that aren’t empty. I’ve got salad dressing bottles that are half full. When they break, they go all over everything.”
She’ll need more hired help to sort such loads if — as Pacheco first proposed in June — ABC takes over the residential “yellow-top” recycling currently emptied twice a month by DataShield Corp. of Omaha.
ABC would run yellow-top routes once a month, with the city’s 3,640 household customers sorting and bagging recyclables in advance, under one of the city’s six current options for handling recyclables.
They were developed after reviewing community surveys conducted by Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful, Groseth told the council last month.
Another option — the one favored by Groseth and Pacheco — would also turn over the rest of the city’s recycling to ABC but do away with the yellow-top containers.
In that case, the city would add four dropoff sites to the six ABC serves beyond its own yard at 300 W. Seventh St.
ABC also handles recycling for city government and other business and office customers in addition to the trailers at the dropoff sites.
The city’s other three options would partly or completely abandon recycling, any of which would send greater volumes of trash to the J Bar J landfill near Ogallala.
In any event, Pacheco said, it’s no longer feasible for firms like DataShield and hers to bale and try to sell “contaminated” loads that are soiled or can’t easily be sorted.
City leaders started seeking alternatives when DataShield’s processing partner, Firstar Fiber of Omaha, lifted monthly charges for handling yellow-top items from $57 to $130 a ton.
Selling U.S. recyclables has grown more complex since China stopped taking contaminated bales five years ago and then required even recyclable fiber and cardboard to be “super, super clean,” Pacheco said.
North American firms have followed China’s lead, she added, though Midwest marketers should be more accessible now that Canada and Mexico have resumed accepting U.S. recyclables under the three nations’ new trade agreement.
Though ABC has a dependable marketing network, “requiring quality control has put a damper on the marketing of recyclables,” she said.
No matter the city’s choice, residents will pay for it directly or indirectly.
If the yellow tops stay, they’ll pay roughly $4.50 to $17 a month — depending on how many participate — whether ABC takes over collections or the city sticks with DataShield.
Four of the six options, including the stand-pat one, would require the city to spend varying amounts for new equipment or staff.
And even the “give up” option Groseth put before the council envisions an additional $122,932 per year in city garbage costs.
The heavier the city’s J Bar J loads, the higher the city’s landfill fees — which in turn force higher garbage fees for residents.
“Ultimately, it all comes back to the ratepayers who pay for it,” Groseth said. “We want to keep rates as reasonable as we can.”
He said abolishing the yellow tops and adding dropoff sites would cost much less annually and wouldn’t require a higher fee. The cost for new equipment, however, would be higher than any option except an ABC yellow-top takeover.
Groseth said he’s also mulling alternatives like keeping the yellow tops for collecting only paper or only acceptable plastic.
“We want a program that’s sustainable today and sustainable 10 years from now so we don’t have to keep changing things,” he said.
For now, he and Pacheco said, residents can help both ABC and DataShield by getting a head start on presorting and bagging recyclables.
Besides Nos. 1 and 2 and colored plastic, North Platte accepts tin and aluminum cans, newspapers, white office paper and magazines.
The yellow tops also accept cardboard, but that’s currently the most uncertain market, Pacheco said.
ABC has a cardboard surplus and isn’t taking more until it catches up. “The days of just storing it, I can’t do anymore,” she said.
If ABC were to fully take over residential recycling collection, residents would have to bag and sort recyclables before putting them in one of three dedicated bins instead of a single yellow-top bin.
If ABC takes over and the city exchanges yellow tops for more dropoff sites, current residential customers would need to organize their recyclables to use the latter.
In any case, Pacheco said, sorting and bagging — along with rinsing out bottles and cans — would give the city a steadier stream of clean recyclables acceptable to buyers.
She said her workers can deal with items presorted in plastic bags. They “just open them up, dump them into the appropriate containers and then put the bags in another container, because we do recycle bags.”
But if residents aren’t sure whether an item is recyclable, she added, “it’s one of those things of ‘When in doubt, throw it out.’”
