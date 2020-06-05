South River Road opens

For the first time since tragic South Platte River flooding five years ago, the stretch of West South River Road directly west of Buffalo Bill Avenue has been reopened to traffic. A newly completed 1-mile-long segment (at right) curves up to 0.79 miles south of the old road (left), parts of which were washed out when the South Platte flooded on May 15, 2015, from a combination of upstream snowmelt and heavy rains in and near North Platte. Alexis Wiezorek, 17, and Noah Ramos, 18, drowned three days after that when the car they were in went into a washed-out section and ended up in the river. The road was rerouted this spring at a cost of about $290,000, 95% of which was covered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.