OMAHA — Emily (Thompson) O’Connor, a 2001 graduate of St. Patrick High School in North Platte, recently was named to Midlands Business Journal’s “40 Under 40” list for 2019.
The business publication’s latest group of notable entrepreneurs, executives and professionals younger than 40 was honored at a Nov. 8 luncheon at Embassy Suites in La Vista, according to its website.
O’Connor, the daughter of Roger and Jackie Thompson of North Platte, is project coordinator for Bloomfield Custom Homes, which builds and remodels upper-end homes for clients in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area.
The firm is a division of Lockwood Development, which O’Connor joined in 2005 after attending the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
She rose to become a vice president of Lockwood before helping to launch Bloomfield. O’Connor’s division has built and remodeled homes with a combined worth of about $30 million, Midlands Business Journal wrote.
She and Kyle O’Connor, a North Platte High School graduate, were married in 2010. The couple has two children.
