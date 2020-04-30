Catholic parishes north of the Platte and South Platte rivers in Lincoln County will not reopen for public Masses before May 30, Grand Island Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt has announced.
St. Patrick and Holy Spirit parishes in North Platte thus will remain closed despite Gov. Pete Ricketts’ permission for Nebraska’s churches to resume public worship Monday, albeit with restrictions to limit spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Hanefeldt, whose Grand Island Diocese covers the Panhandle and north central Nebraska, said Wednesday that his parishes will remain closed in seven counties where confirmed COVID-19 cases are “still increasing or experiencing a significant increase.”
Those seven include Lincoln, Dawson and Custer counties in west central Nebraska, as well as Hall, Howard, Buffalo and Scotts Bluff counties.
Lincoln County’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has grown from 20 to 23 since the end of last week. Great Plains Health in North Platte also continues to treat several coronavirus patients from Dawson and Custer counties.
If confirmed COVID-19 should “decline significantly” before May 30, it’s possible parishes in those counties could reopen sooner, Hanefeldt said in a letter to diocesan pastors.
“Initially, I had hoped that public Masses might possibly resume the weekend of May 30-31,” when Catholics and other Christians celebrate the major feast of Pentecost, he said.
But “in some areas, particularly along the Interstate 80 corridor, even Pentecost may be too soon,” the bishop added.
The Rev. Josh Brown, St. Patrick’s pastor, announced Hanefeldt’s decision in a Wednesday evening video announcement posted on Facebook and texted to parishioners.
“I know that so many people want to get back to coming to Mass,” Brown said. “We want to assure everyone we’re doing everything we can to return to Mass, but in a safe way.”
Hanefeldt’s order allows Grand Island Diocese parishes in other counties to resume public Masses Monday, as per Ricketts’ revised health directives.
In The Telegraph’s traditional coverage area, that includes parishes in Cherry, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, Grant, Keith and Garden counties.
But Catholics in Grand Island Diocese counties where parishes remain closed are not to attend Masses in parishes in counties where Masses resume, Hanefeldt said.
Even in the latter counties, Catholic pastors remain free to decide whether or not Mass should resume, he said.
Brown urged St. Pat’s parishioners in his Facebook video to abide by Hanefeldt’s directive, citing the strain it would put on other nearby parishes in addition to the risk of spreading COVID-19.
“Please do not flock to those parishes. Please respect parish boundaries,” he said.
The Rev. Mark Seiker, pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in southern North Platte, said he had not received any new information about whether his parish would be allowed to resume public Masses.
Unlike St. Pat’s and Holy Spirit, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton lies within the Lincoln Diocese. The Platte and South Platte rivers form the boundary between the two dioceses.
The Lincoln Diocese website Wednesday night continued to say that “all public Masses and gatherings are indefinitely suspended.”
Grand Island Diocese parishes that are being allowed to reopen will be asked to sit only as family groups, stay 6 feet apart from other families and be prepared to wear masks, Hanefeldt said.
Senior citizens and other medically vulnerable Catholics remain discouraged from attending Mass, he said.
Even in parishes that reopen next week, Catholics remain excused for now from their faith’s obligation to attend Mass on weekends and other selected feast days.
No other activities beyond public Masses will take place in Grand Island Diocese counties where parishes are being allowed to reopen, Hanefeldt said.
