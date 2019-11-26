Stalled by snow: First major storm of season hinders holiday travel

As of Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service in North Platte said the winter storm in the region was tracking as anticipated.
At 1:23 p.m., the National Weather Service reported 5.2 inches of snow at its Lee Bird Field office. Ten inches of snow was reported 10 miles south of North Platte and 6.5 inches was reported by a trained weather spotter for the NWS two miles south of North Platte.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Jaclyn Gomez, said the snow would continue to fall, especially east of North Platte, with winds intensifying throughout Tuesday across the region, limiting visibility on the state’s roads.
“We are pretty much looking at the same amounts of snowfall as predicted,” Gomez said. “Earlier we were still seeing the possibility of anywhere from 8 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts.”
Some areas could see upwards of 11 to 12 inches through central Nebraska. But along the South Dakota border, Gomez, said the amounts would be less at 4-6 inches.
“Generally, western, southwest, north central and central Nebraska will all see similar snowfall amounts,” Gomez said. “Further east there will be lesser amounts.”
Gomez said winds were beginning to increase Tuesday morning. As the day progressed, the expectation was that winds would gust as high as 35-40 mph through Tuesday evening.
