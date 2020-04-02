The Nebraska School Activities Association has canceled district and state competitions for the spring season.
The cancellations were made as part of the directed health measures issued by Gov. Pete Ricketts, NSAA said in a press release. Canceled activities include all practices and competitions.
The May 1 transfer deadline remains unchanged, the release said.
The summer activities period will go into effect on May 26.
“The NSAA continues to encourage all member schools to follow CDC, local, state and federal health department recommendations,” the release said.
Any further official updates will be posted on the NSAA website and the NSAA social media platforms.
