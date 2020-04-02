Weather Alert

...WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE ACROSS MUCH OF WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA THROUGH EARLY TOMORROW MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...LIGHT SNOW AND LIMITED MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH, EXCEPT LOCALLY HIGHER SNOWFALL UP TO 2 INCHES POSSIBLE ACROSS SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE POSSIBLE WITH THE THREAT FOR FREEZING DRIZZLE ENDING AFTER SUNSET. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, PANHANDLE, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&