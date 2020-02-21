State Patrol expert: Nebraska ‘not exempt’ from human trafficking

There’s nothing new about human trafficking except its ever-changing techniques, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper said Thursday in North Platte.
Whether its victims are being coerced to perform sex acts or do manual labor, Trooper Tim Flick said, they’re being subjected to forms of slavery that have never stopped since ancient times.
And people of any age could fall victim if they don’t protect themselves and each other online and in everyday life, he told about 35 people at North Platte Community College’s North Campus.
“It’s getting big. It’s a worldwide problem,” Flick said. “And we’re not exempt from it in western Nebraska.”
He was joined for his lunchtime talk by Chief Deputy Lincoln County Attorney Tanya Roberts-Connick, who leads the western region of the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force.
Despite the strong focus on female and youth victims of sex trafficking, she said, infants, younger adults and senior citizens also can be subjected to someone else’s abusive control.
Roberts-Connick emphasized that all Nebraskans — not just members of certain professions — are legally mandated to report to law enforcement when they fear someone is illegally exploiting another.
“If you’re ever debating whether you should or should not report, report it,” she said.
Flick, a Panhandle native and 23-year law enforcement veteran, reviewed Nebraska, U.S. and world statistics about human trafficking while noting they don’t begin to reflect everyone being exploited.
While North Platte and rural Nebraska may have less total trafficking than larger cities, Interstate 80 is definitely bringing traffickers and their victims into the area, he said.
Trafficking amounts to “modern-day slavery,” he said, even though Americans may think it was abolished in their own land after the Civil War of 1861-65.
“It’s never stopped,” Roberts-Connick added. “In every society that we look through over time, you could probably identify somebody who was trafficked or in slavery.”
Traffickers’ more recent tactics, Flick said, include luring or capturing senior citizens whom they force to care for children they’re forcing to work or have sex for the traffickers’ profit.
He told about a Panhandle rancher’s wife in her 50s who went to shop in Rapid City, South Dakota, and spotted two men in a van next to her vehicle watching her load groceries.
On her way back to Nebraska, she fueled up at a convenience store and went inside. The clerk told her not to go back to her car, Flick said.
When she resisted, the clerk said, “You go out there, they’re going to take you.” When she looked outside, she saw the same van from Rapid City parked next to hers.
“If they had snatched her, she would have been gone,” Flick told his audience.
He and Roberts-Connick described a wide range of situations that could make a person vulnerable to trafficking, such as being saddled with student debt or facing a variety of life crises.
Traffickers are adept at targeting, befriending and grooming vulnerable people, only to force them to do their bidding once they’ve isolated the victim from loved ones, they said.
But parents and other adults do need to pay special attention to young people, Flick said, because they’re prone to accept strangers as social-media “friends” with little question.
People of all ages can protect themselves by making their social media accounts private, shutting off location services on cellphones and apps, and being wary of any solicitation by any means, he said.
“It goes back to the old gut feeling,” Flick said. “If something just doesn’t seem right, it’s not right.”
People who are in trouble themselves or suspect someone else is can call 911 or any local law enforcement agency, text HELP to 233733, or call the 24-hour Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.
