State Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting in Trenton

TRENTON — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday in Trenton.
The Hitchcock County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 1:10 a.m. about a man shooting a firearm near a residence in Trenton, according to a State Patrol media release. Deputies arrived just before 1:30 a.m.
Deputies requested assistance at 1:42 a.m. and said shots had been fired and struck an individual. First responders from Trenton and Culbertson arrived and transported the individual to McCook Community Hospital. He was then flown to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln for further treatment.
The man was reported in stable condition as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the media release.
No law enforcement member was injured in the incident.
The Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to conduct the investigation of the officer-related shooting.
Any charges are pending with the Hitchcock County attorney, according to the release.
