State Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting in Trenton

TRENTON — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in Trenton.

The Hitchcock County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 1:10 a.m. in regards to a man shooting a firearm near a residence in Trenton, according to a NSP media release. Deputies arrived at the scene just before 1:30 a.m.

Deputies requested assistance at 1:42 a.m. and advised that shots had been fired and struck an individual. First responders from Trenton and Culbertson arrived at the scene and transported the individual to McCook Community Hospital. He was then flow to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln for further treatment.

The man’s condition was reported at stable as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the media release.

The sheriff’s office requested the state patrol to conduct the investigation into the officer-related shooting. No law enforcement member was injured in the incident.

Any charges are pending with the Hitchcock County Attorney, according to the release.

