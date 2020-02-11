A 52-year-old Hershey man was sentenced Monday to 270 days in jail for leaving the scene of a two-vehicle crash in October that left his passenger with a broken hip.
Brian G. Anderson changed his plea in Lincoln County District Court from not guilty to guilty on a felony count of failure to stop and render aid in the crash on East Second Street.
Two additional felony counts — driving under the influence and refusal to take a chemical test — were dismissed.
District Judge Michael Piccolo also sentenced Anderson to nine months of post-release supervision and revoked his driver’s license for two years. He was credited for 101 days served.
Two others received jail sentences Monday:
» Rico A. Katami, 17, was sentenced to 180 days in jail by Piccolo on an escape charge. The North Platte teen pleaded guilty to the felony after waiving his right to have the case transferred to juvenile court.
Katami’s lawyer, Amanda Speichert, told Piccolo that she had discussed the situation with her client and the possible consequences he would face. She said Katami’s decision was based on his wish to take responsibility for his actions and move on from the matter.
After being transported to the Lincoln County Courthouse Dec. 4, he ran away as he was being led out of a vehicle. Katami was apprehended moments after his escape.
Piccolo credited Katami for 52 days served at the Lincoln County Detention Center but denied a request to be credited for 38 days he served at the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Detention Center in Madison before the escape attempt.
» Edward J. Harvey, 45, was sentenced to 180 days in jail after admitting a violation of his two-year probation in January.
Harvey had been sentenced to probation in December after he pleaded no contest to an amended misdemeanor count of threatening a partner in a menacing manner in March 2019.
The jail sentence handed down by District Judge Richard Birch also covers Harvey’s guilty plea to violation of a protection order.
Harvey was credited for time served on his current and initial charges.
In other court proceedings Monday (parties are all from North Platte unless noted):
» James J. Henley, 37, received 24 months probation for a count of third-degree assault that happened in July 2019.
Henley pleaded guilty to the charge in September. A count of second-degree false imprisonment was dropped in a plea agreement at the time.
» Steffan Sprinkle, 28, of Cambridge admitted to violation of his 24-month probation when he failed to report to a probation office in Colorado in 2018. Sprinkle was initially sentenced in October 2017 on an amended charge of attempted possession of a controlled substance.
Sprinkle is scheduled to be sentenced March 9.
» Ramsey L. Toll, 51, of Louisville, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. The charges relate to an incident Jan. 18 in North Platte.
A status hearing is scheduled for March 23. Birch denied a defense motion to reduce Toll’s bail, which remains at $50,000.
» Trey L. Tickle, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of a dangerous weapon by a prohibited person. The charge comes after a search at his North Platte residence on Dec. 19 found four knives of varying blade sizes.
A charge of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest was dismissed in the plea agreement for Tickle, who was previously convicted on a felony charge.
Tickle is scheduled to be sentenced March 23.
» Birch denied a motion by Daryl P. Jones Jr., 33, to withdraw his guilty plea on a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Jones made the plea as part of an agreement Oct. 28 in which eight other charges involving three cases were dismissed.
He argued there was a lack of evidence to convict him on the lone charge, but Birch ruled he did not meet the burden of proof needed to allow the withdrawal of his plea.
Jones is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 24.
