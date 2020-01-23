COLUMBUS — A recent incident in which a Kearney resident was electrocuted was fortunately not fatal but reminds every one of the importance of safety around power lines, NPPD officials said.
The incident occurred over the weekend when the resident attempted to work on or near a power pole and suffered injuries from electrocution after getting too close to the power lines, according to a press release from Nebraska Public Power District.
“The safety of our teammates and our customers is our highest priority. We cannot stress enough that the general public needs to stay away from power lines and stay off any associated equipment in order to avoid injury,” NPPD Director of Delivery Art Wiese said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the resident who was injured, and we hope injuries like this can be avoided in the future.”
When working near power lines, people should stay at least 10 feet away, 20 feet away from higher-voltage lines. In addition, if you come across a downed power line, it is important to stay clear of the area and notify your local public power district immediately so that they can deenergize the line.
“Winter storms can cause power lines to get knocked down, and it is just as important for the general public to be aware of the danger of these situations as it is for those who are working around power lines,” Wiese said. “If you come across a power line that looks like it has been damaged, stay away from the area and call the power district as soon as you can. It is critical to let trained professionals handle the situation and avoid severe, and potentially fatal, injuries.”
NPPD encourages the public to be aware in storm conditions this winter and review numerous safety tips on its website at nppd.com/outages-safety/electrical-safety#storm.
NPPD customers can call 1-877-ASK-NPPD or go to nppd.com to report an outage or damaged power line.
