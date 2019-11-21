WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that Ainsworth Regional Airport will receive $6.5 million through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program for runway and taxiway rehabilitation.
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., a member of the Senate Commerce Committee and the chairman of the Transportation and Safety Subcommittee, released the following statement after the announcement.
“Nebraska families and businesses rely on our state’s regional airports every day to stay connected with the rest of the country,” she said. “This grant for runway rehabilitation at Ainsworth Regional Airport represents another important infrastructure investment in rural Nebraska.”
