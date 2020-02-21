A 29-year-old Belden man is charged with a pair of felonies in Red Willow County in connection with the abuse of two dogs.
The man was located Thursday in the Lincoln County Detention Center, where he was being held on a shoplifting charge.
He was charged in Red Willow County with intentional cruelty to an animal and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
According to a media release, the Nebraska State Patrol was alerted to a severely injured dog in northwest Red Willow County on Wednesday. The dog had more than 15 stab wounds and was taken to the Red Willow Animal Clinic for a successful emergency surgery, which lasted more than two hours.
A donor from Colorado covered the cost of the procedure.
The release states troopers had been called to a report in Red Willow County of a transient man who was covered in blood. Troopers and Frontier County deputies located the man, who had blood on his clothes and hands.
Witnesses said the man had had two dogs with him the previous days but only one dog was with him when he was found Tuesday.
Troopers determined the dog did not belong to him and took it to the North Platte animal shelter. The man was transported to a shelter in North Platte as well, according to the release.
After the discovery of the second dog on Wednesday, the man was sought on suspicion of animal cruelty.
According to the release, the injured dog will remain at the Red Willow Animal Clinic and if unclaimed will be available for adoption after 10 days.
The other dog will be available for adoption as well, and the process for both animals will run through the McCook Humane Society.
