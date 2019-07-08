Heidy Martinez was someone who connected “so well” with her teachers and classmates, Blair Community Schools Superintendent Randy Gilson said.
The 14-year-old died Friday morning. She was one of six 13- and 14-year-olds in a vehicle that left a farm field road and rolled, killing her and hospitalizing the other five.
Martinez, a soon-to-be freshman at Blair High School, was a “dedicated” Otte Blair Middle School band member and “did extremely well academically,” Gilson said.
“(It’s) just a terrible loss,” Gilson said. “She was just so outgoing, friendly and always wore a smile on her face. She’s going to forever be missed.”
According to a statement on the Otte Blair Middle School website, the school was open Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon with counselors available for students and staff.
Gilson said counselors and students were still at the school past noon and would be there “as long as needed.”
the entire Martinez family and other students and families who are dealing with the sadness from yesterday’s car accident,” Gilson said.
The five other teens involved in the wreck were transported from the scene. The Nebraska Medical Center couldn’t provide a condition update Saturday on the three there, and no one could be reached at Blair Memorial Community Hospital.
According to information provided by Gilson, a visitation for Martinez will be held Thursday at Campbell-Aman Funeral Home in Blair from 5 to 8 p.m. The vigil will be at 7 p.m. The funeral will be held at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church on Friday at 10 a.m.
Memorials may be directed to St. Francis Borgia, which has helped to establish a GoFundMe page called the Heidy Martinez Memorial to provide support to the Martinez family.
acole@owh.com, 402-444-1276