LINCOLN — People entering the 10 facilities operated by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services will be asked to answer a series of questions to help identify those who have a higher chance of transmitting the coronavirus illness, COVID-19. For now, visits will continue to be allowed with inmates.
“There is no guarantee that we won’t need to make a decision quickly to suspend visitation,” said NDCS Director Scott Frakes. “This situation is very much day-to-day and we are prepared to react with an abundance of caution in order to keep those who live and work in our facilities as healthy as possible.”
Visitors, volunteers, contractors and others will be asked to confirm they are symptom-free, verify if they have had contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 and If they have traveled recently by plane. If any questions are answered in the affirmative, entry to the facility will be denied.
“We are going to have temperature gauges on hand, so we can easily detect if someone has a fever,” Frakes said. “While we don’t want to be intrusive, we have a responsibility to take those precautions that are most appropriate at this time.”
That also includes reminding staff about the symptoms associated with the coronavirus disease and taking additional steps to disinfect areas where they work.
“For example, we will be cleaning transport vehicles more frequently and thoroughly after each trip,” Frakes said. “We have directed facilities to curtail staff and inmate activities where food is served and where large groups of people may be congregating in a small spaces.”
The majority of volunteer activities will continue for now, although Frakes indicated it was very likely that a tipping point would come, requiring more stringent steps.
“This illness is moving rapidly. Despite all that we do, we cannot eliminate complete human contact,” Frakes said. "We will continue to facilitate activities for as long as possible, to the extent that it does not put anyone in NDCS or members of the public in further jeopardy for becoming sick.”
Information about visitation would be updated on the agency’s website, corrections.nebraska.gov, and Frakes reccomended that people check the status of the situation before making any trips.
