LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles is warning residents of scam phone calls seeking driver’s license information.
Individuals claiming to represent Amazon or Apple call the victim and claim their account has been hacked, but more information is needed to issue a refund. The perpetrator then reques ts a photo of the front and back of the victim’s driver’s license to verify their identity, followed by a request for their bank information. Victims are finding themselves subject to financial as well as identity theft, according to a press release from the DMV.
A second, similar scam involves a phone call from an individual claiming to represent the FBI. The person requests identity verification, including a photo of the front and the back of the victim’s driver’s license. This is followed by a demand for money.
The DMV urges residents not to share an image of their driver’s license, or the information contained on it, with anyone unless absolutely necessary. Doing so opens the person to identity theft and fraud.
Should you have any concerns about whether a phone call you are receiving is legitimate, do not provide any personal information. Instead, hang up and call the organization directly. If the call is legitimate, the company or government representative will have no objection.
If you believe you have fallen victim to this or any other scam, contact local law enforcement.
Contact information for the DMV, along with a range of online services, can be found online at dmv.nebraska.gov.
