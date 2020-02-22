A 26-year-old Elwood man will serve 16½ years in prison for producing child pornography.
Dylan Hedrick was sentenced Friday in federal court in Lincoln, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced. Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Hedrick to 198 months’ imprisonment and 10 years of supervised release after prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
Hedrick will be required to register as a sex offender.
An investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the Nebraska State Patrol revealed two international victims and one victim in the United States with whom Hedrick had communicated over the internet. The minors lived in Thailand, the Philippines and California and were between the ages of 12 and 16, according to a press release from Kelly’s office.
Hedrick initiated contact with the minors through online chatrooms before they began communicating privately over Facebook, Skype, Kik or Discord. He misrepresented his age to the victims.
Hedrick asked the victims to send him nude images and videos, or they engaged in video chats in which he and the victim performed sexual acts on themselves. He paid one of the victims for these chats using online gift cards. Hedrick remotely accessed another victim’s webcam to watch her.
Law enforcement found explicit images and videos of the three victims on his cellphone.
Kelly said Hedrick’s case is a reminder to parents to be vigilant about their children’s online actions.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.