Four men were arrested Thursday in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation in Furnas County.
Three of the individuals were from Oxford, according to a Nebraska Attorney General’s Office media release Friday.
Terry L. Smith, 37, and Jacob E. Kramer, 21, were both arrested and charged with human trafficking of a minor. Smith also faces a count of first-degree sexual assault of a child while Kramer has a charge of first-degree sexual assault. Bucky J. Weaver, 40, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault of a child.
The bail for each was set at $500,000.
In addition, Joseph H. Baumbach, 59, of McCook was arrested and charged with manufacturing child pornography and tampering with physical evidence. His bail was set at $100,000.
The arrests were part of an ongoing investigation in Furnas County and made with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.
Two Oxford men were arrested earlier as part of the investigation. Carl Kramer, 49, was charged in February with three counts of human trafficking of a minor. William Quinn, 55, was charged with human trafficking of a minor in January along with counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, first-degree sexual assault, child abuse and debauching a minor.
Bail for both Kramer and Quinn was denied.
In addition, Dylan Brooks, 24, of Omaha was charged in February with two counts of human trafficking of a minor, two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, first-degree sexual assault, child abuse and debauching a minor. His request for bail was denied as well.
Those who have additional information or questions are asked to contact the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office at 402-471-9651 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-535-8050.
