Weather Alert

...EXTREMELY DANGEROUS THIS EVENING... .EXTREMELY DANGEROUS HEAT CONDITIONS TO CONTINUE THROUGH MID EVENING ACROSS THE EASTERN PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. HEAT INDICIES AS HIGH AS 108 DEGREES CONTINUE. THERE WILL THEN BE SLOW IMPROVEMENT IN HEAT CONDITIONS TONIGHT AS HEAT INDICIES STAY ABOVE 75 DEGREES INTO EARLY MORNING TOMORROW. ELSEWHERE, DANGEROUS HEAT CONDITIONS HAVE IMPROVED WITH HEAT INDICIES FALLING BELOW 100. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * HEAT INDEX VALUES...UP TO 105 DUE TO TEMPERATURES AROUND 90... AND DEWPOINTS IN THE MID 70S. * IMPACTS...ILLNESSES RELATED TO HEAT ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS, IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF DANGEROUSLY HOT TEMPERATURES WILL OCCUR. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE LIKELY. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. &&