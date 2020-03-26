LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a new executive order allowing restaurants and bars to provide mixed drinks with lids for takeout.
“Our restaurants and bars have been some of the hardest hit businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ricketts. “I've signed an executive order to help them by allowing takeout for pre-made cocktails and other alcoholic beverages as long as they are sealed with a lid.”
