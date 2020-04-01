Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will answer questions from Nebraskans during another one-hour NET News town hall meeting about COVID-19 and the state’s response at 8:30 p.m. CT Thursday.
“Speaking of Nebraska: COVID-19 Town Hall with Governor Ricketts” will be carried on television and radio by NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR Stations. It will also be streamed on the NET website, the NET Nebraska app and on Facebook.
Viewers and listeners may ask questions during the town hall program by calling 1-800-676-5446 or 402-472-1212. Both before and during the broadcast, questions can be emailed to news@netNebraska.org or submitted to the Facebook pages for NET Nebraska, NET News or NET Radio. Questions can also be submitted via Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #COVID19Nebraska.
Along with Gov. Ricketts, questions will be answered by Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and John Albin, commissioner of labor for Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.