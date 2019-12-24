VALENTINE — From a region accustomed to helping neighbors with anything necessary, the Christmas season can bring both anxiety and calm for local merchants.
“The merchants really come together for Christmas because we really don’t have anybody but us to rely on,” said Dean Jacobs, Valentine Chamber of Commerce director. “We have us, and that’s it.”
And, “us” isn’t a bad thing to hang your hat on in this town of just under 3,000 people.
Things are different in the Heart City.
It has the advantage of a big trade area for retail business, it has the outdoor tourist season, it has some of the most beautiful things to see in the entire state nestled in a county larger than some states, but what keeps Valentine’s Main Street vibrant?
“It varies by business what makes each business tick,” Jacobs said. “But the one constant is the people.”
Valentine is an area where every person is your neighbor. Residents here travel more than 200 miles for a football game, basketball game, wrestling match — one way.
“The people all care about each other and what’s going on personally,” he said. “And they support each other.”
It would be easy to travel 130 miles to North Platte for the bigger city bargains and options.
Or a little farther to Rapid City, S.D., for more options.
And it’s not that far from Valentine to Norfolk.
But this town sticks together, just as it always has done, and if the owners of the businesses in town have anything to say about it — which they do — it always will.
“It is remarkable the support we get from our customers,” said Joanne Nelsen of Nelsen Furniture on Main Street. “We have wonderful people in this area — not just in town. You kind of look out for each other.”
Nelsen, and her husband, Dave, have been the proprietors of Nelsen Furniture for the past 43 years.
Since 1972, Dave Nelsen has worked in the store, eventually purchasing it from the former owner.
“A retail furniture store in a town this size has a lot different issues (compared to) some other retail venues,” Joanne Nelsen said. “We need to rely on our service to our customers and getting them what they want.”
She described selling a bedroom set without seeing it, or selling the bedding without touching it.
“It is what we have going for us,” she said. “We know these people, and they like the way they have been treated in the past. We’ll treat them the same way with their next purchase at our store.”
In addition to furniture, the Nelsens also sell flooring and carpeting.
They perceive that internet shopping — and all that is involved with that — should not affect what they do.
“We will do whatever things you need for your house from the floor to the ceiling,” Joanne Nelsen said. “We have friends, not customers.”
Jessica Coyle runs Auntie D’s Coffee Shop and Gift Shop but has the same mentality of neighbors and customers.
Coyle worked at Auntie D’s before purchasing the business in 2014.
“I’m a little different than other stores on Main Street,” she said. “When it’s slow in the winter, I have coffee sales to fall back on.”
She also noted she has a diverse business, including coffee, home décor and wedding decorating.
“You can’t get stuck on one thing out here,” she said. “They come in for coffee, then they see some of the other things we offer. They come in for décor and they see we have coffee.”
She also noted without the support of the community, it would be tough to stay around.
“We definitely rely on our customers coming back for whatever we have to offer,” Coyle said. “We’re a very casual place in a very casual area. Just come join us.”
She reiterated the Sandhills’ philosophy.
“If you’re not a friend, stop and see us,” she said. “You will be.”
Reece Weber is by far the newest member on Main Street, and he has the same view as the others with a twist.
Reece is a 23-year-old cowboy who, along with his mother and father, purchased the perfect business for him to get into Valentine’s retail bug.
“If you would have told me three months ago I would be in retail, I would have called you crazy,” Weber said. “This is all new to me, but it was necessary.”
Young’s Western Wear has been a staple on Main Street for the past 70 years.
“The Youngs have established a great reputation and a quality line of products to sell,” Weber said. “This place (Young’s Western Wear) was too big of an asset to the community to see it go by the wayside. My parents and I knew it, so we bought it to continue as a main part of downtown.”
The Youngs built up the business on quality service and quality products, while also being a great partner in the community.
For a business that started fixing and making boots, it has come a long way. Weber intends to keep it moving forward.
“The local market for clothing and everything we offer is based on the cattle market, which isn’t great right now,” Weber said. “We are going to beef up our online presence to fill in the gaps and we also offer some things you don’t walk in off the street and purchase.”
That includes tack, saddles and custom-made boots.
“We hope to live up to the standards the Youngs have created in Western Wear and take it further,” Weber said. “At heart I’m a cowboy and I’m selling to cowboys and cowgirls. We need to be successful for us and Valentine.”
As the chamber of commerce director, Jacobs understands the obstacles of owning a small-town business, but as a person who grew up in the town, he knows the stakes.
“You can ask the Amazons and the Wal-Marts of the world about being a community presence,” Jacobs said. “Have they ever sponsored a local arts council, a local high school, youth recreation opportunities, Legion baseball, Little League baseball, softball?” Jacobs said. “I’ll rely on my neighbors here in Valentine, and we’ll be just fine if we stick together.”
