Inmate apprehended after escape from Work Ethic Camp in McCook

McCOOK – An inmate was caught about 45 minutes after jumping the fence at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook Tuesday morning. Ryan Lykens, 37, was taken into custody near the facility after escaping into a nearby canyon around 9:30 a.m.
Lykens will be moved to the Red Willow County jail. Authorities will determine if he will face additional charges resulting from the escape. The Work Ethic Camp is a minimum security facility where inmates work in the community with intermittent supervision.
Lykens is currently sentenced on charges out of Dodge County, including possession of a deadly weapon, terroristic threats and domestic assault. He has a tentative release date of Oct. 31, 2020. In April 2019, Lykens was released on parole. In December, he violated his parole and was returned to correctional services.
According to a press release, staff members noticed razor wire along the fence line at the facility had been pushed aside. They then followed tracks in the snow to a nearby canyon.
Lykens refused multiple directives to stop and surrender, so staff used pepper spray to gain compliance, according to a press release. Deputies arrived on the scene and took Lykens into custody.
Lykens was injured during his escape and received stitches at an urgent care center. Two staff members were scraped and bruised when they ran into a snow-covered fence during the search.
