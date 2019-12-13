LINCOLN — Pope Francis has granted an immediate but temporary medical leave of absence to Bishop James Conley, the Diocese of Lincoln announced Friday.
The pope appointed Omaha Archbishop George Lucas to oversee the Lincoln Diocese as apostolic administrator during Conley’s absence, the diocese said in a press release.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in North Platte is part of the Lincoln Diocese, which serves more than 97,000 Catholics living south of the Platte and South Platte rivers.
Conley, 64, said in a letter to diocesan members that he has been diagnosed with depression, anxiety, insomnia and tinnitus. The last condition causes a perception of noise or ringing in one’s ears.
“My doctors have directed me to take a leave of absence for medical and psychological treatment and to get some much-needed rest,” Conley wrote.
He said he would “undergo the best psychological and medical treatment available to me” before resuming his duties as bishop.
Lucas will continue to oversee Catholic parishes in the Omaha area and northeast Nebraska while temporarily taking on the same duties in the Lincoln Diocese, the Omaha Archdiocese said in a separate press release.
Lucas is expected to travel to Lincoln one day a week and consult regularly with that diocese’s senior staff the rest of the time.
Neither Conley’s leave nor Lucas’ temporary appointment affects Catholics in the Grand Island Diocese, which covers the Panhandle and north central Nebraska and includes St. Patrick and Holy Spirit parishes in North Platte.
Former Pope Benedict XVI appointed Conley in 2012 to succeed now-retired Lincoln Bishop Fabian Bruskewitz.
Ordained in 1985, Conley was consecrated a bishop in 2008 and previously was auxiliary bishop and apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Denver.
Conley has requested privacy during his leave, the Lincoln Diocese said. Prayers and letters may be sent to: Bishop James D. Conley, Diocese of Lincoln, 3400 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln, NE 68506-6125.
