LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Transportation understands the vital role the interstate system plays in keeping supply chains intact in response to COVID-19 across the nation.
With this in mind, restrooms at interstate rest areas may remain open with regularly scheduled cleaning.
Some bathroom facilities may be closed if paper products are not available.
Vehicle parking will remain open at these locations to serve commercial carrier vehicles and to provide important rest stops for drivers.
Continue to check 511.nebraska.gov for updated information on availability.
