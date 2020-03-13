20200226_new_drugtrial_2

Transmission electron microscope image of the novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like.

 NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES-ROCKY MOUNTAIN LABORATORIES

LINCOLN — As Nebraska continues to take proactive steps to address COVID-19, Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed an emergency declaration, so regulatory provisions of state law can be suspended to aid the state’s response.

He also issued an executive order waiving certain hauling requirements for truckers delivering food and supplies, such as food products to grocery stores, according to a press release Friday evening.

“I am declaring a State of Emergency in Nebraska as we continue to work to be the best prepared state in the nation for COVID-19,” Ricketts said. “All across the state, individuals, businesses, employers, and churches are stepping up to make plans to mitigate the impact of the virus. There is a role for each one of us in this as we work together to keep people healthy.”

The state of emergency will help the state bring together the resources it needs to combat COVID-19, according to the press release. It does not mean the state is closing schools or banning mass public gatherings at this time. A copy of the state’s guidance regarding school closures and large gatherings can be found by clicking here.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.