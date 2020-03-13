LINCOLN — As Nebraska continues to take proactive steps to address COVID-19, Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed an emergency declaration, so regulatory provisions of state law can be suspended to aid the state’s response.
He also issued an executive order waiving certain hauling requirements for truckers delivering food and supplies, such as food products to grocery stores, according to a press release Friday evening.
“I am declaring a State of Emergency in Nebraska as we continue to work to be the best prepared state in the nation for COVID-19,” Ricketts said. “All across the state, individuals, businesses, employers, and churches are stepping up to make plans to mitigate the impact of the virus. There is a role for each one of us in this as we work together to keep people healthy.”
The state of emergency will help the state bring together the resources it needs to combat COVID-19, according to the press release. It does not mean the state is closing schools or banning mass public gatherings at this time. A copy of the state’s guidance regarding school closures and large gatherings can be found by clicking here.
