The Nebraska Medical Association’s member physicians are calling on all industries to help meet the need for medical supplies for local physician clinics and hospitals statewide.
The NMA is asking any business that may have a bulk supply of medical equipment, such as surgical masks, N95 masks, eye protection, medical-grade disposable gloves and scrubs, to donate these much-needed supplies.
Small physician clinics and hospitals are running short on supplies, according to a press release from NMA.
Examples of businesses that may have access to such supplies are dental clinics, tattoo parlors, nail salons, manufacturing companies and construction companies. Those wishing to donate can contact a local physician clinic or hospital to make arrangements to drop off needed supplies.
