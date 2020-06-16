LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Economic Development has announced a brief pause in the application process for Small Business Stabilization Grants for Livestock Producers.
Applications will not be accepted during this pause, which will allow DED to validate all applicants in a timely manner and avoid potential delays in serving grantees, according to a press release.
Applications will be accepted again starting at 8 a.m. CST Monday. The application deadline has been extended from June 26 to July 1 at 5 p.m. CST.
Visit getnebraskagrowing.nebraska.gov in advance of Monday’s application reopening for instructions on how to apply for the grants.
Application guidelines and eligibility requirements are also available online.
