The Nebraska State Patrol won this year’s Best-Looking Cruiser contest, organized by the American Association of State Troopers.
The contest, which was decided by an online public vote, included photos of cruisers from state and highway patrols across the entire country.
The Nebraska patrol’s winning photo featured a cruiser with a tornado in the background and will be featured on the cover of the 2020 AAST Cruiser Calendar.
The other agencies that will be represented in the calendar are from Michigan, New Hampshire, Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Missouri, Mississippi, California and Minnesota.
Trooper Clint Zost took the photo May 21 near Dawson. The twister did not cause any significant damage, but Zost was there to report it to emergency managers, who activated warning sirens. He then took a moment to snap a photo, which went viral on social media, according to a State Patrol press release.
“We’d just like to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who voted for NSP in this year’s contest,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Trooper Zost’s epic photo of his cruiser with a tornado in the background captured attention around the nation, but it also demonstrates that troopers are out in the elements, working to protect the public even when
severe weather strikes.”
This is not only the first time Nebraska has won the contest, but the first time Nebraska has made the AAST Cruiser Calendar. The AAST supports the families of state troopers, including aid to the families of troopers killed in the line of duty. Proceeds from the Cruiser Calendar go to the AAST Foundation, which financially supports those missions, state patrol said.