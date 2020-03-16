The Nebraska Department of Education is suspending the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System testing for the week of March 16-20, 2020 due to concerns regarding the coronavirus illness, COVID-19, and school closures across the state, according to a press release.
The NSCAS testing window was scheduled to open March 16.
"This is a rapidly changing situation. The NDE will continue to gather information and will share an update about NSCAS testing later this week," the press release said.
More information about NSCAS is available at education.ne.gov/assessment.
