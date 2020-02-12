One open seat in North Platte’s major local 2020 election races remains without a candidate with a week left before the first of two primary filing deadlines.
As of Tuesday morning, no one living in Ward 2 of the North Platte school district had filed for the school board seat now held by immediate past President Mike Morrell.
Incumbents Skip Altig (Ward 1) and Matthew Pederson (Ward 3) are the only candidates for the other open school board seats.
Nebraska incumbents whose offices will appear on the May 12 primary ballot, or who want to run for a different office, must file their papers at county clerks’ offices by 5 p.m. local time Feb. 18.
All other potential candidates for offices on May’s ballot have until 5 p.m. March 2 to file, according to the Lincoln County Clerk’s Office.
Those filing deadlines don’t apply to a select group of offices that won’t appear on 2020 ballots until the Nov. 3 general election.
Deadlines are July 15 for incumbents and Aug. 3 for nonincumbents for village boards, county noxious weed districts and Educational Service Unit boards.
The Brady and Wallace school board races previously had only appeared on the November ballot but now will also be on the primary ballot, County Clerk Becky Rossell said.
Hospital board elections in Gothenburg and Sutherland will be decided in the May primary, added Rossell, who serves as the county’s election commissioner.
All four open North Platte City Council seats have one candidate apiece: incumbents Jim Backenstose (Ward 1) and Lawrence Ostendorf (Ward 4) and new candidates Pete Volz (Ward 2) and Brad Garrick (Ward 3).
Incumbent Ward 2 Councilman Glenn Petersen has not filed for re-election. Ward 3 Councilman Andrew Lee is running with Brandon Kelliher, Lonnie Parsons and John Hales to succeed retiring Mayor Dwight Livingston.
Lincoln County Commissioners Joe Hewgley (District 1), Walt Johnson (District 4) and Jerry Woodruff (District 5) have all entered this year’s race. Irving Hiatt is challenging Hewgley. All are Republicans.
Other current candidates for local, regional and state offices on the May primary ballot are as follows (an (I) denotes an incumbent):
» U.S. Senate — Republican: Ben Sasse (I), Fremont. Democratic: Dennis Macek, Lincoln; Chris Janicek, Omaha; Larry Marvin, Fremont; Angie Philips, Omaha.
» U.S. House, 3rd District — Republican: Adrian Smith (I), Gering; Larry Bollinger, Alliance. Libertarian: Dustin Hobbs, Grand Island. Democratic: none.
» Legislature — District 43: Tom Brewer (I), Gordon; Tanya Storer, rural Whitman. District 47: Steve Erdman (I), Bayard.
» Mid-Plains Community College Area board — District 4: Kent Miller (I), North Platte. District 5: Ernie Mehl (I), rural North Platte. At-large: Ted Klug Jr. (I), rural Maxwell.
» Twin Platte Natural Resources District — Subdistrict 1: Shane Storer (I), Sutherland. Subdistrict 2: Judy Pederson, North Platte. Subdistrict 3: Jerry Weaver (I), North Platte. Subdistrict 5: Dennis Schilz (I), Lemoyne.
» Middle Republican Natural Resources District — Subdistrict 2 and at-large: none.
» Dawson Public Power District — Lincoln Subdivision: Page Peterson (I), Gothenburg.
» North Platte Airport Authority (vote for two): Alan J. Erickson (I), David Walsh (I).
» Maxwell school board (vote for three): Casey Meyer (I), Jason Sommer (I).
» Hershey school board (vote for three): Yvette Troyer (I).
» Brady, Sutherland and Wallace school boards (vote for three): none (three open seats in each district).
» Gothenburg Hospital District board (vote for three): Monty Bowman (I), Mike Bacon (I), Helen Cool (I).
» Sutherland Hospital District board (vote for three): Annette Kennedy.
