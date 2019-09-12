KEARNEY — Weight and exercise machines soon will fill the space where clothing, shoes and accessories once were on display at Kearney’s Hilltop Mall.
The worldwide fitness chain Planet Fitness will take over the old Herberger’s building, said Jennifer Alley, a Planet Fitness manager from Fremont. The Herberger’s store has stood vacant since the retail store closed in August 2018.
If construction goes as planned, Alley said, Planet Fitness plans to open the Kearney club in early November. The fitness chain already is selling memberships for the club on its website.
In Nebraska, Planet Fitness clubs operate in Lincoln, the greater Omaha area, Fremont and Grand Island. The Kearney club will be the farthest west that Planet Fitness will have expanded in the Cornhusker state.
Alley said Planet Fitness is looking to grow in Nebraska.
