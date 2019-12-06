LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Economic Development will conduct a public comment period from Friday to Dec. 20 to accept remarks regarding the proposed 2020-21 Qualified Action Plan for the Intern Nebraska (InternNE) Grant Program, according to a press release.
InternNE promotes the growth of internship opportunities for Nebraska high school and college students. The Qualified Action Plan sets forth DED’s priorities and selection criteria for awarding InternNE grants, as well as strategies for marketing internships to Nebraska students in high schools, colleges, universities and other institutions of higher education.
The proposed 2020-2021 Qualified Action Plan will be available for review starting Friday on DED’s website, opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/intern-nebraska.
The plan can also be requested from Rose Baker at 800-426-6505, 402-471-3111, or by email at rose.baker@nebraska.gov.
Mail written comments by Dec. 20 to: Rose Baker, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, P.O. Box 94666, Lincoln NE 68509-4666; or email comments to rose.baker@nebraska.gov.
Comments will be accepted beginning Friday.
