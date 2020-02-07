A bill requiring Nebraska local governments to hold special meetings on their proposed annual budgets won 45-0 final approval in the Legislature Thursday.
Legislative Bill 148, sponsored by state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, also brings “legal entities” formed by natural resources districts with integrated management plans — such as the Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement Project — fully under state budget laws.
The bill now goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts, along with three other measures by west central Nebraska senators that won their third and final “yes” votes Thursday.
Under LB 148, local governments’ special budget meetings must provide at least three copies of the proposed budget and include a presentation of the budget’s key features.
Members of the public “shall be allowed to address the governing body at the hearing and shall be given a reasonable amount of time to do so,” the bill says.
It also says local governments must publish notices of budget hearings “in a newspaper of general circulation within the public body’s jurisdiction,” as well as on the paper’s website if it has one.
Second-class cities and villages may post budget hearing notices either in their local newspaper — if one is available — or “three conspicuous public places” in their community.
Of the three major local governments serving North Platte, only the school board holds a special budget meeting before taking its final budget vote at a regular meeting.
The North Platte City Council holds its budget hearing during a regular council meeting, followed two days later by a special meeting to adopt the budget.
Lincoln County commissioners typically hold their budget hearing and vote to adopt it at the same regular weekly meeting.
Other bills by regional senators winning final approval Thursday were:
» LB 582, Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer’s 2020 priority bill, which expands the definition of the crime of felony possession of a stolen firearm.
Existing law imposes up to 20 years in prison for anyone who “possesses, receives, retains or disposes” of a stolen firearm “knowing that it has been or believing that it has been stolen.”
LB 582, approved 47-0, extends the definition to those who “should have known or had reasonable cause to believe” the firearm was stolen unless they had “intent to restore it to the owner.”
» LB 76, introduced by Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams, which stipulates that “nameplate capacity” taxes paid by renewable energy facilities must be based on its capacity to generate AC current. It passed 47-0.
» LB 880, adopted 44-0, which will change the date to certify 2020-21 state aid totals from June 10 to May 1. Groene introduced the bill in his capacity as chairman of the Education Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.