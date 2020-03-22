WASHINGTON, D.C. — Due to health and safety concerns with COVID-19, along with the recommendation of social distancing from President Donald Trump, Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Centers for Disease Control, the office of Congressman Adrian Smith, R-Neb., is postponing public events in Hebron, Falls City, Geneva, Pawnee City and Arthur.
The mobile office event in Arthur was originally scheduled for 2-3 p.m. MT March 31.
Constituents may continue to contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900, Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333, or visit adriansmith.house.gov for assistance.
