LINCOLN – On Friday, Gov. Pete Ricketts, Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, education leaders, and the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry will host a press conference, according to a press release.
Ricketts and education leaders will announce the guidance they will use for school closures. Additionally, leaders will make remarks on how the Nebraska business community is preparing for the coronavirus pandemic.
During the news conference, the Omaha metro and Lincoln school districts will talk about their plans to regularly meet to discuss the status of school operations, their approach around school closures, and the importance of making decisions in a timely manner for public health.
