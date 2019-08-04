880 AM KRVN-Lexington will air “Rural Infrastructure – Roads, Bridges and Broadband” at 3 p.m. Tuesday as part of the Rural Radio Forum programs. The program will also air at select other times on 840 AM KTIC-West Point, 104.9 FM KTMX-York and 960 AM KNEB-Scottsbluff on the Rural Radio Network.
Guests of this special program will include U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer; Kyle Schneweis, director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation; Mary Ridder, chair of the Nebraska Public Service Commission; Bart Beattie, Sumner producer, and others.
In the first part of this two-part series focusing on infrastructure in Nebraska, the Rural Radio Network will devote an hour of air time across network stations. They will talk with experts from the national, state and local levels about the condition of the roads and bridges across Nebraska, not only in light of the recent floodings, but also into the future. They will also discuss rural broadband internet and challenges faced by rural producers.
The second part will focus on the challenges of human infrastructure in rural Nebraska, and will air in early November.
The Rural Radio Forum is an hour-long program on issues faced by rural Nebraskans presented quarterly by the Rural Radio Network. Podcasts of past Rural Radio Forum programs are available at ruralradio.com.