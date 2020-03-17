Lincoln – As Nebraska continues to adjust to a new normal as a result of the impacts of the coronavirus illness, COVID-19, on the state, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has set up a COVID-19 information line that will allow residents to get answers to general questions and receive information on resources available, according to a press release. That number is 402-552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.
”DHHS is working hand in hand with local health departments and the federal government to ensure that we stop the spread of this virus,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, director of public health and chief medical officer for DHHS in a press release. “Keeping Nebraskans safe and illness-free is our top priority. Our info line will be a crucial part of that effort by allowing us to swiftly answer questions about how the state is responding to the needs of its residents and share the latest information and resources to help keep Nebraskans informed.”
If you are concerned that you may have COVID-19, it’s important to remember to call ahead to your healthcare provider to be screened over the phone. The provider can evaluate and determine if testing is necessary. Flu activity is also still high in Nebraska. Flu tests should be considered as a first test option before considering a COVID-19 test.
The Department urges you to self-monitor and contact your health care provider (via phone or email) first to discuss if your symptoms are significant enough to warrant a trip to the medical office. Following this guidance will allow those with the imminent need to get treatment, reduce your potential exposure and minimize the load on health care providers.
In addition to the state’s information line, some counties have also established hotlines.
Local health departments are also a helpful resource. A map of Nebraska’s local health departments can be found here: dhhs.ne.gov/CHPM%20Maps/NE_Health_Dept_Map_Dec_2016.pdf.
Visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus and CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/covid19.
DHHS will continue to update Nebraskans through the DHHS website and on Facebook and Twitter as it has new information.
Follow DHHS on Facebook and Twitter to learn more about the health of Nebraskans.
