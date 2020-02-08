Cherry County Commissioner Tanya Storer announced Friday she will challenge state Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon for the Legislature’s District 43 seat.
Storer, who owns and operates a ranch near Whitman with her husband, Eric, was elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018 to the three-member Cherry County Board.
She entered the Unicameral race “because I am committed to reducing the property tax burden on our farmers, ranchers, businesses and families and on continuing to develop economic opportunities that can bring the next generation back to our communities,” Storer said in a press release.
Brewer, a retired U.S. Army colonel, is seeking his second four-year term in District 43. It covers much of the Sandhills and part of the northern Panhandle.
He serves as chairman of the Legislature’s Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, one of four west central Nebraska senators to lead major committees.
He told The Telegraph Friday that he didn’t know Storer had decided to challenge him. But “I just haven’t let the foot off the gas” throughout his first term in seeking property tax relief, he said.
“I’ve worked for four years now trying to stay focused on the issues that are critical to the district,” Brewer said.
Storer serves on the Blueprint Nebraska board, the Nebraska Department of Transportation Innovation Task Force, the University of Nebraska Medical Center Advisory Board, the Region 4 Behavioral Health System board and the Niobrara Council executive board.
She and her husband have three grown children: Braden, Hailey and Emmet.
